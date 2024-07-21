News

Pupil’s blooming marvellous ideas bring joy to Makhanda orphanage

A grade 11 pupil’s fundraising efforts coincided with Mandela Day’s call to action to make a positive impact

21 July 2024 - 21:34
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

A Kingswood College pupil’s idea to sell flowers has blossomed into groceries, toys, sporting equipment and blankets for an orphanage in Makhanda...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Teacher who camped with guards at school gates was dismissed for a fair reason, ... News
  2. 'I have been vindicated,' says Mbalula after defamation case victory News
  3. Arrested prison warder: there was a case against her, then there wasn’t and ... News
  4. Private divers barred from searching for Kliprivier boy who drowned News
  5. ‘It’s not his fault’: mom of pupil who died in Carletonville crash doesn’t ... News

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest