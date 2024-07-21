'They said I died': pensioner who was wrongfully declared dead

Magape's son, Edward Magape, said he received the “sad news” from Skhosana who said that his mother's body was being kept in a room somewhere in the hospital waiting to be taken to the hospital's mortuary.
As the head of the family, Edward, who was in the Northern Cape at the time, arranged with Mabusetsa funeral parlour in Mahikeng to collect her body on Friday.
Meanwhile, he said, people gathered at their home in North West to offer their condolences while he communicated with his younger brother Sioninyana to arrange a hospital visit.
Edward then called his insurance firms to alert them about his mother's death.
“They sent me documentation to fill out. Luckily I hadn't sent it back yet,” said Edward.
Just before midday on the Friday, he received a call from a man from the hospital mortuary who told him that his mother was alive.
According to Edward, the man was about to take her to the hospital mortuary when he discovered that she was still breathing despite being covered with a cloth .
While surprised, Edward was excited. “This affected us very badly, I was in Upington for work, and it makes me even more emotional. When I received the message I had to travel from Upington to Pretoria.”
He drove through the night to get home as soon as possible.
“I didn't sleep the whole night, my family was crying, and even my sister collapsed. It caused serious trauma ... this traumatised the family. I don't wish what they did to my family on anyone,” he said.
Edward's younger brother, Sioninyana, received the news of his mother being alive when he was a few kilometres from the hospital.
He had to call the funeral parlour to stop the funeral arrangements which were already under way.
Mabusetsa funeral parlour in Mahikeng confirmed that they were called to collect Magape's body on the Friday.
“When we were on our way to remove the body they [family] called and told us the hospital said the files were mixed up and she was not dead,” a funeral parlour representative said.
Sioninyana said he was happy to see his mother whom he found sleeping alone in a small room with two beds.
“I was happy that we still have her, even though I was emotional. I couldn't cry in front of women but it deeply affected me,” he said.
He said his mother was happy to see the family and told them she wanted to go home.
'They said I died': pensioner who was wrongfully declared dead
Dorothy Magape, 72, walked into the yard at her North West home to find it full of family and friends who had come to mourn her death
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Dorothy Magape walked into her yard to find more than 50 people who had come to mourn her death.
Magape, from Atamelang township , in Tswaing in the North West, found friends and relatives in an emotional state. They were shocked to discover she had been wrongly pronounced dead.
The 72-year-old was admitted to the Gelukspan district hospital in Northwest on July 9, complaining of pains in her legs and shoulders.
However, when her niece Nosimanga Skhosana visited the hospital two days later she was told Magape had been declared dead the day before.
“When I entered GB 3 [section in the hospital], I found a sister [nurse] and told her I was there to visit Dorothy Magape. She told me to wait as she went to different wards and came back and said 'your aunt passed away',” she said.
Skhosana said the nurse said her aunt's death [on Wednesday] was due to bone tuberculosis.
The nurse, who gave her water and offered comfort, told her to return on Friday with the deceased's ID to fetch her body.
“They told me that I could get her clothes when we come to fetch the body the following day. They told me they had been trying to call her children but their phones were not being answered,” Skhosana said.
“I left the hospital with a broken heart.”
Meanwhile, word of Magape's death was announced to family members including her children.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
When they returned to their home at about 4pm on Friday, they were welcomed by a crowd of emotional mourners, some shocked and in disbelief.
According to the children, Magape, who was visibly shaken, did not speak to the crowd but asked to be taken into the house as she wanted to sleep and rest.
“She is traumatised, I think they (the hospital) caused her further trauma. She says that she is not sure if she will ever be OK. She would chat with us for a few seconds then bow her head and when she straightens you see pain in her. We told her that we were with her,” said her daughter Sadi Magape.
When TimesLIVE Premium visited Magape on Friday, she was at her daughter's home in Atamelang.
Greeted by a small puppy and children playing outside a pink RDP house. Sadi clung to her mother who occasionally leant forward, massaging her leg and chest. Frequently, she would wipe her cheeks and close her eyes briefly.
Skhosana, who had informed the family of her “death”, sat sobbing next to her.
When asked what happened at the hospital she said: “I don't remember anything, I only remember coming back home. I don't remember anything,”
Soon after, Magape seemed confused, uttering inaudible words. She continued rubbing her chest and brushing her face.
“They said I died.”
According to the family, since coming back from the hospital she is often confused and disorientated.
“At some point we found her crying. When we ask what is happening she doesn't say anything, I think it has affected her psychologically and she is trying to be strong.
“Most of the things when she recalls them ... we only see her crying. We ask ourselves if it is the trauma of being declared dead. She can't tell us what is happening or what happened to her,” said Sioninyana.
He said a private doctor had told them the incident had caused her trauma.
Sioninyana said family members had travelled from as far afield as Madibogo, Centurion, Mahikeng and Upington, some having had to take leave from work.
The family said they had spent more than R5,000 on funeral arrangements.
“We had arranged for the burial day, we had told the neighbours to assist us. We went and bought bags of cabbage and potatoes. We spent too much unnecessarily, we had bought a lot of things. We ended up giving away some of the stuff to the family,” he said.
He said some people were asking if she came back from the dead, or “did she rise from the grave, how did it happen?” “We don't know what to say to them any more.”
While TimesLIVE Premium was at the home, Hospital CEO Keitumetsi Mathe and other hospital staff members arrived.
Mathe said they were there for “redress” according to the government's Batho Pele principles.
After engaging with the family in private, Mathe said she could not address the media or comment as she was not permitted to.
Sioninyana said the hospital admitted it had made a mistake and there was a mix-up in names.
TimesLIVE Premium visited Gelukspan District Hospital, an hour's drive from the home, half of the journey on a bumpy gravel road.
North West health department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane confirmed a nurse had mistakenly informed a family member that Magape was deceased.
He said the nurses in the ward where Magape was admitted mistakenly mixed up Magape's surname with that of another patient called Magoo .
“The actual patient who demised was Magoo and not Magape and she had been struggling with the contact number for the deceased family at the time,” Lekgethwane said.
He said on realising the mix-up, the Magape family was called and informed that Magape was alive.
Lekgethwane said they apologised to the family.
“The hospital has acknowledged the mistake that was made by our professional nurse who mistakenly informed the Magape’s family about the death which was meant for the Magoo family,” he said.
The department has committed to provide counselling to the family by the hospital's social worker for three months.
Skhosana said she was not yet ready to forgive the hospital. “I can't forgive them because the pain that I felt. They inflicted me with a wound that won't heal. How will I forgive?”
The family is considering legal action.
