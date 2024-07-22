News

SA submarine deployed on a special mission — this time on land

New battle begins — for hearts and minds

22 July 2024 - 21:31
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

South Africa’s SAS Assegaai, a decommissioned navy submarine, was carefully manoeuvred into a strategic new location over the weekend — to prepare for life as a museum on dry land...

