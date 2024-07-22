News

‘What is left about the EFF?’: Cosatu president says Zille has right to hold DA cabinet ministers accountable

It is concerning that ‘a national chair of the ANC’ holds the view that Mantashe has expressed on the DA federal council chair’s actions, says Zingiswa Losi

22 July 2024 - 21:31 By Lizeka Tandwa

The president of the trade union federation Cosatu, Zingiswa Losi, has come out in defence of DA federal council chair Helen Zille, saying that she has a right to hold DA deployees in government to account...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | You’re not the boss, Mantashe tells Helen Zille Politics
  2. EFF, MK Party no different from the DA — Mantashe Politics
  3. EDITORIAL | GNU is SA’s best chance to right the ship Opinion
  4. Yours is an ‘intellectually incompetent argument’, Ramokgopa tells Hlophe as he ... Politics

Most read

  1. 'I have been vindicated,' says Mbalula after defamation case victory News
  2. Woman's 5-year jail torment for wrongful murder conviction 'like a CSI plot': ... News
  3. 'They said I died': pensioner who was wrongfully declared dead News
  4. Teacher who camped with guards at school gates was dismissed for a fair reason, ... News
  5. Pupil’s blooming marvellous ideas bring joy to Makhanda orphanage News

Latest Videos

Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘This is the right time to catch-up with Sundowns’: Willard ...