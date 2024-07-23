Breaking boundaries: the rise of biohacking
The practice employs methods drawn from fields such as biology, genetics, neuroscience and nutrition to enhance physical or mental performance
23 July 2024 - 22:09
When entrepreneur, corporate leadership expert and business owner Ronen Aires hit major burnout several years ago — landing in a physical slump after numerous setbacks coupled with debilitating exhaustion — he was prompted to find a new path. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.