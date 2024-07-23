‘Malicious, unwarranted attack on workers’: KZN Cosatu denounces Mtolo
Focus should be on avoiding another humiliating loss in the next local government elections, says Cosatu KZN secretary Edwin Mkhize
23 July 2024 - 22:09
Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal says energy that the ANC should direct towards avoiding another humiliating loss in the next local government elections is being wasted on a war of words with its alliance...
