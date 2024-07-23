Vaal ‘exorcism’ accused claim they were ‘not in control’ on day of murder

Siblings and father sent for mental evaluation following claims of ‘possession’ and being in a trance-like state during incident

Exactly a month before Phumeza Mnyamazeli's gruesome mutilation during a religious ritual at her home in Evaton, her daughter Buhle was “initiated” into an organisation — a move that would change the course of their entire family's life...