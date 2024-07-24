Advertising regulator finds Always blood on pyjama advert is ‘not offensive’
Sonke Gender Justice has welcomed the ARB ruling, saying it contributed to the confidence and dignity of people who menstruated
24 July 2024 - 21:44
The Advertising Regulatory Board has dismissed a complaint against a TV advertisement for Always sanitary pads, which shows a young woman waking up in the night with a blood stain on her pyjamas. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.