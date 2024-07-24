Climate Change Act offers hope while climate action review reveals gaps

Master plan for climate action depends on strong regulations and funding

The new Climate Change Act signed into law this week — ahead of the first State of Climate Action in South Africa report to be released on Thursday — provides a crucial scaffolding on which to build the country's climate actions (https://www.dffe.gov.za/mediareleases/george_climatechangebill_assenttolaw) despite limitations, say climate experts and advocates while expressing their support for it...