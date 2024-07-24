Climate Change Act offers hope while climate action review reveals gaps
Master plan for climate action depends on strong regulations and funding
24 July 2024 - 21:44
The new Climate Change Act signed into law this week — ahead of the first State of Climate Action in South Africa report to be released on Thursday — provides a crucial scaffolding on which to build the country's climate actions (https://www.dffe.gov.za/mediareleases/george_climatechangebill_assenttolaw) despite limitations, say climate experts and advocates while expressing their support for it...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.