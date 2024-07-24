News

Climate Change Act offers hope while climate action review reveals gaps

Master plan for climate action depends on strong regulations and funding

24 July 2024 - 21:44
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

The new Climate Change Act signed into law this week — ahead of the first State of Climate Action in South Africa report to be released on Thursday — provides a crucial scaffolding on which to build the country's climate actions (https://www.dffe.gov.za/mediareleases/george_climatechangebill_assenttolaw) despite limitations, say climate experts and advocates while expressing their support for it...

