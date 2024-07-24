News

Fraudster used R6m meant for special needs school staff to fund ‘serious gambling addiction’

Ralton Fischer admitted to paying ghost employees over four years by manipulating New Hope school's payroll system

24 July 2024 - 21:45

When an employee at a special needs school was asked by her colleague to scan some private documents for him, she thought nothing of it and happily agreed to his request...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Massive raid over Covid-19 PPE probe in Mpumalanga nets homes, cars and ... South Africa
  2. Two Transnet managers in court on charges of PPE fraud and theft South Africa
  3. NPA welcomes SCA ruling that 'hidden' assets obtained through crime can be ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Vaal ‘exorcism’ accused claim they were ‘not in control’ on day of murder News
  2. Durban policeman’s missing daughter found under bridge News
  3. Poor digital skills keep SMEs from full benefits of e-commerce News
  4. Private school succeeds in sealing file involving ‘sensitive acts of serious ... News
  5. ‘Malicious, unwarranted attack on workers’: KZN Cosatu denounces Mtolo Politics

Latest Videos

African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...