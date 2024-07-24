News

Makhubele 'treated very unfairly', says her lawyer

On the last day of her Judicial Conduct Tribunal, the suspended Gauteng judge argued she was not a judge at the time she chaired Prasa's board

24 July 2024 - 16:24
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

Suspended Gauteng judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele had “been treated very unfairly”, her counsel, Thabani Masuku SC, has told her Judicial Conduct Tribunal...

