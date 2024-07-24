Parents limber up for legal fight over principal’s return to Pietermaritzburg school
The headmaster says he’s been cleared of 10 of 11 charges and is awaiting confirmation of the lifting of his suspension from the KZN education department
24 July 2024 - 21:44
The headmaster of Merchiston Preparatory school in Pietermaritzburg, who was suspended by the KwaZulu-Natal education department in September 2023 after complaints by parents and teachers about his alleged “bullying”, is set to return...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.