News

Private school succeeds in sealing file involving ‘sensitive acts of serious misconduct’

24 July 2024 - 13:52 By TANIA BROUGHTON

One of South Africa’s most prestigious and expensive schools, Michaelhouse, has succeeded in sealing a court file detailing “serious allegations” against some of its pupils, either as perpetrators or victims, which resulted in the expulsion of one pupil...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Vaal ‘exorcism’ accused claim they were ‘not in control’ on day of murder News
  2. Durban policeman’s missing daughter found under bridge News
  3. Poor digital skills keep SMEs from full benefits of e-commerce News
  4. ‘Malicious, unwarranted attack on workers’: KZN Cosatu denounces Mtolo Politics
  5. Underage patrons, pepper spray and looting at Enyobeni tavern News

Latest Videos

African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...