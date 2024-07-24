Sex worker recalls trauma caused by Joburg killer Sifiso Mkhwanazi

Initially when the trial started, the court's gallery was packed with sex workers and family members of the victims in solidarity with their slain colleagues. But with time, the attendance has gradually decreased.

They said the court proceedings were taking too long and whatever happened wouldn't bring their loved ones back, said Ntombi.

The daughter of one of the identified victims, Nyarai, previously spoke to TimesLIVE Premium about how losing her mother has turned around her and her siblings' lives. Ntombi said some of Nyarai's children were in South Africa while the other were in Zimbabwe.

She added that Nyarai was a breadwinner and her death not only left a void in the family but had also affected her children's lives.

“The [one] child is not going to school because the mother is dead. So life is difficult for the kids because of this guy,” she said.

She recalled that one of the victims was with her when she was picked up on the streets.

“A lot comes through my mind when passing that building because the other lady was taken in front of me — the guy asked for me first and when I went there he asked if I speak IsiNdebele — he then said: 'I don't want to speak to you, can you call the other lady.'

“The thing that comes through my mind is what if it was me, I would have left my kids behind because of this guy,” she said.

She said sex workers want the court to ensure Mkhwanazi is sentenced to a long time in prison.

“We have been coming to this court for almost two years so we want justice for our colleagues. We want the judge to make the right decision. We are looking forward to something fruitful,” she said.

Mkhwanazi's father, Mark Khumalo, who testified during the trial, had shown sympathy with the sex workers, but Ntombi was not convinced he was genuine.

“He was asking, 'how are you feeling, girls? I am sorry this happened, you know when you are a parent you can't control what kids do outside.' We asked him if he knew what was happening and he said he didn't know anything.

“The bodies smelled, they were rotten, how can you be inside a factory and not smell anything? That's not possible, I don't believe it,” she said.

Mkhwanazi appeared briefly in the Johannesburg high court, sitting in Palm Ridge magistrate's court, on Wednesday, but his pre-sentencing proceedings were postponed to August 7 due to an outstanding report from a probation officer.