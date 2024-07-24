News

Sex worker recalls trauma caused by Joburg killer Sifiso Mkhwanazi

'We have been coming to this court for almost two years, so we want justice for our colleagues'

24 July 2024 - 21:43
Sifiso Mkhwanazi, who has been found guilty of killing six sex workers, will return to the high court in Palm Ridge magistrate's court on August 7.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

A sex worker whose colleagues were murdered by Sifiso Mkhwanazi said she has been haunted by flashbacks of what happened to them.

The 44-year-old woman, who conducts her business in downtown Johannesburg, said life has never been the same since the 2022 incident. 

“You know some guys do come to us and call us to leave with them, but we say 'no' because we are scared about what happened,” she said.

Ntombi* (not her real name) has been attending Mkhwanazi's trial since it started at the Johannesburg magistrate's court in 2022 before moving to the high court. She has been in contact with the families of the three identified victims, Chihota Nyarai, Joyce Moyo and Patricia Magaiza.

Mkhwanazi lured six sex workers to a panelbeating workshop in central Johannesburg where he tied them up, raped and strangled them. 

In March, judge Cassim Moosa found him guilty of six counts of murder, six of rape, six of defeating the administration of justice, one of possession of ammunition and one of the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ntombi said passing the panelbeating workshop was still traumatising knowing that her “sisters died in that factory”. 

The mother of two continues to work in downtown Johannesburg where Mkhwanazi took her colleagues because she has to make ends meet. We don't have a choice, we have to work there,” she said.

Initially when the trial started, the court's gallery was packed with sex workers and family members of the victims in solidarity with their slain colleagues. But with time, the attendance has gradually decreased.

They said the court proceedings were taking too long and whatever happened wouldn't bring their loved ones back, said Ntombi.

The daughter of one of the identified victims, Nyarai, previously spoke to TimesLIVE Premium about how losing her mother has turned around her and her siblings' lives. Ntombi said some of Nyarai's children were in South Africa while the other were in Zimbabwe.

She added that Nyarai was a breadwinner and her death not only left a void in the family but had also affected her children's lives.

The [one] child is not going to school because the mother is dead. So life is difficult for the kids because of this guy,” she said. 

She recalled that one of the victims was with her when she was picked up on the streets. 

A lot comes through my mind when passing that building because the other lady was taken in front of me — the guy asked for me first and when I went there he asked if I speak IsiNdebele — he then said: 'I don't want to speak to you, can you call the other lady.'

The thing that comes through my mind is what if it was me, I would have left my kids behind because of this guy,” she said.

She said sex workers want the court to ensure Mkhwanazi is sentenced to a long time in prison. 

We have been coming to this court for almost two years so we want justice for our colleagues. We want the judge to make the right decision. We are looking forward to something fruitful,” she said. 

Mkhwanazi's father, Mark Khumalo, who testified during the trial, had shown sympathy with the sex workers, but Ntombi was not convinced he was genuine.

He was asking, 'how are you feeling, girls? I am sorry this happened, you know when you are a parent you can't control what kids do outside.' We asked him if he knew what was happening and he said he didn't know anything.

“The bodies smelled, they were rotten, how can you be inside a factory and not smell anything? That's not possible, I don't believe it,” she said.

Mkhwanazi appeared briefly in the Johannesburg high court, sitting in Palm Ridge magistrate's court, on Wednesday, but his pre-sentencing proceedings were postponed to August 7 due to an outstanding report from a probation officer. 

