Underage patrons, pepper spray and looting at Enyobeni tavern
24 July 2024 - 08:50
A former police brigadier who headed the task team that investigated the Enyobeni tavern tragedy has testified that CCTV cameras showed pepper spray was used in the poorly ventilated venue by a bouncer who was struggling to prevent an influx of customers into the overcrowded establishment...
