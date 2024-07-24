News

Western Cape sanctuary welcomes seventh lion from Lebanon

The seven-month-old female only lived indoors before arriving in SA

24 July 2024 - 22:11
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

She might not be registered with home affairs, but one of South Africa's newest immigrants, seven-month-old lion cub Freya — who travelled all the way from Lebanon — is safe in the Western Cape and is adapting well to her new way of life in the wide open spaces of a South African lion sanctuary...

