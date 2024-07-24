Western Cape sanctuary welcomes seventh lion from Lebanon
The seven-month-old female only lived indoors before arriving in SA
24 July 2024 - 22:11
She might not be registered with home affairs, but one of South Africa's newest immigrants, seven-month-old lion cub Freya — who travelled all the way from Lebanon — is safe in the Western Cape and is adapting well to her new way of life in the wide open spaces of a South African lion sanctuary...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.