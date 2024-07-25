Appointment of Hlophe to JSC undermines what the JSC was created to achieve, says FUL

FUL’s legal team was unable find any case in South Africa or the world that involved facts similar to the present one

Appointing an impeached judge to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) fundamentally undermined all the principles the JSC had been created to ensure: the legitimacy and effectiveness of the courts and their dignity, independence and efficiency, said Freedom Under Law (FUL) in court papers on Thursday...