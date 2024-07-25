Cat burglar has community and security companies up in arms
Residents hard hit by a cat burglar operating in Hurlingham offer up R20,000 reward for his arrest
25 July 2024 - 22:02
A prowler notoriously known as the Cat Burglar has for over a year been stalking homes in Hurlingham in the early hours of the morning, entering properties and stealing whatever he can fit into his backpack. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.