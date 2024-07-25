News

Morero’s detractors lobby for Loyiso Masuku to take over as Joburg mayor

ANC insider says while Morero had a slight majority in the regional executive, Masuku was a woman, which made her more eligible for the position

25 July 2024 - 22:03 By Lizeka Tandwa and KGOTHATSO MADISA

The call for ANC Johannesburg chairperson Dada Morero to become mayor is said to have received a pushback from some regional executive committee members who are lobbying for regional deputy secretary Loyiso Masuku to take over the position...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Third time lucky: Joburg finally passes R2.5bn loan Politics
  2. DA 'won't vote with ANC in Joburg' and is 'unbothered' by ActionSA's move to South Africa
  3. WATCH | ActionSA backs ANC to oust Joburg mayor Gwamanda, wants removal of R200 ... Politics

Most read

  1. Fraudster used R6m meant for special needs school staff to fund ‘serious ... News
  2. Private school succeeds in sealing file involving ‘sensitive acts of serious ... News
  3. Parents limber up for legal fight over principal’s return to Pietermaritzburg ... News
  4. Western Cape sanctuary welcomes seventh lion from Lebanon News
  5. Advertising regulator finds Always blood on pyjama advert is ‘not offensive’ News

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate