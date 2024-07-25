Morero’s detractors lobby for Loyiso Masuku to take over as Joburg mayor
ANC insider says while Morero had a slight majority in the regional executive, Masuku was a woman, which made her more eligible for the position
25 July 2024 - 22:03
The call for ANC Johannesburg chairperson Dada Morero to become mayor is said to have received a pushback from some regional executive committee members who are lobbying for regional deputy secretary Loyiso Masuku to take over the position...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.