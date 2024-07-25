Morero’s detractors lobby for Loyiso Masuku to take over as Joburg mayor

ANC insider says while Morero had a slight majority in the regional executive, Masuku was a woman, which made her more eligible for the position

The call for ANC Johannesburg chairperson Dada Morero to become mayor is said to have received a pushback from some regional executive committee members who are lobbying for regional deputy secretary Loyiso Masuku to take over the position...