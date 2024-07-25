News

New eThekwini mayor faces trash talks headache

The city’s plan to extend a contract workers’ programme for refuse removal has not gone down well with unions

25 July 2024 - 22:02 By LWAZI HLANGU

It has been two weeks since his swearing in and already eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba is facing an uphill battle — over trash...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Fraudster used R6m meant for special needs school staff to fund ‘serious ... News
  2. Private school succeeds in sealing file involving ‘sensitive acts of serious ... News
  3. Parents limber up for legal fight over principal’s return to Pietermaritzburg ... News
  4. Western Cape sanctuary welcomes seventh lion from Lebanon News
  5. Advertising regulator finds Always blood on pyjama advert is ‘not offensive’ News

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate