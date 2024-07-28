Teacher loses spousal support case against accountant executive husband
Court finds woman failed to honestly account for her income and explain her hefty monthly expenses of almost R56k while portraying husband as extremely wealthy
28 July 2024 - 21:03
A Johannesburg primary schoolteacher has failed in her efforts to claim R25,000 a month spousal support from her accountant executive husband pending the finalisation of their divorce. ..
