Cape Town heading for record rainfall for July in some suburbs
Newlands records its wettest ever July on record
29 July 2024 - 22:01
Cape Town could be on course for its wettest weather in July to date based on rainfall figures...
Cape Town could be on course for its wettest weather in July to date based on rainfall figures...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.