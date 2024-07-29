Crime does not pay ... your pension, an employee has found
While pension benefits are regarded as being untouchable, a section protects the interests of employers against the dishonest conduct of employees
29 July 2024 - 22:02
An axed manager of a large KwaZulu-Natal multi-agricultural specialist company — accused of “stealing” 350 head of cattle worth R4m — has failed in a court bid to get his hands on his pension money...
