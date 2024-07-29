'I was trying to save lives of poor music legends': Hlaudi Motsoeneng

The Johannesburg High Court rules that SABC former execs including Motsoeneng don't have to repay R2.5m used to pay veteran musicians

Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng believes the Johannesburg High Court decision, which saw him and nine other former executives dodge a R2.5m bullet, will empower SOE executives to take decisions...