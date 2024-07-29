Personal injury law firm slammed for overcharging child with cerebral palsy

René Fouché Incorporated's conduct to be referred to Legal Practice Council

A personal injury law firm has been found guilty of heavily overcharging a minor client, and has been ordered to refund almost R4m to her trust. The firm has also been slapped with a punitive costs order and the case has been referred to the Legal Practice Council to investigate whether disciplinary action should be taken against the business. ..