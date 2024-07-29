News

SOE whose implementing agent status was found unlawful by Special Tribunal faced possible shutdown four years ago

Former minister Patricia de Lille was criticised by MPs across political parties for her ‘unilateral’ decision and plans to shut down the underperforming IDT

29 July 2024 - 21:54 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

A state entity whose contract with the department of correctional services was reviewed and set aside by the Special Tribunal on Monday faced a possible shutdown four years ago...

