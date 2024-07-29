SOE whose implementing agent status was found unlawful by Special Tribunal faced possible shutdown four years ago
Former minister Patricia de Lille was criticised by MPs across political parties for her ‘unilateral’ decision and plans to shut down the underperforming IDT
29 July 2024 - 21:54
A state entity whose contract with the department of correctional services was reviewed and set aside by the Special Tribunal on Monday faced a possible shutdown four years ago...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.