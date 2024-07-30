SABC and SIU’s legal costs of pursuing possible appeal could be high, expert says
The broadcaster and SIU are considering their next move after court ruled that Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former execs can’t be held personally liable for funds spent on paying music legends
30 July 2024 - 21:19
A legal expert has warned that costs of appealing a Johannesburg High Court ruling which made former SABC executives including Hlaudi Motsoeneng dodge a R2.5m personal liability bullet could possibly be in a similar range. ..
