SABC and SIU’s legal costs of pursuing possible appeal could be high, expert says

The broadcaster and SIU are considering their next move after court ruled that Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former execs can’t be held personally liable for funds spent on paying music legends

A legal expert has warned that costs of appealing a Johannesburg High Court ruling which made former SABC executives including Hlaudi Motsoeneng dodge a R2.5m personal liability bullet could possibly be in a similar range. ..