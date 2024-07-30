News

SABC and SIU’s legal costs of pursuing possible appeal could be high, expert says

The broadcaster and SIU are considering their next move after court ruled that Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former execs can’t be held personally liable for funds spent on paying music legends

30 July 2024 - 21:19 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

A legal expert has warned that costs of appealing a Johannesburg High Court ruling which made former SABC executives including Hlaudi Motsoeneng dodge a R2.5m personal liability bullet could possibly be in a similar range. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Crime does not pay ... your pension, an employee has found News
  2. 'I was trying to save lives of poor music legends': Hlaudi Motsoeneng News
  3. Gauteng government considering another lifeline for contractor behind delayed ... News
  4. Kidnapped Durban businesswoman bound to 10m chain for 6 months News
  5. Cape Town heading for record rainfall for July in some suburbs News

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer