‘Who’d have thought?’: meet the visionary behind planned Mamelodi sports, education facility
Poelo Mofolo’s bold approach saw minister step in to cut red tape and fast-track process to break ground on EduPark
30 July 2024 - 21:20
When Poelo Mofolo opened Mamelodi skate club at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the initial goal was to create a safe space where youngsters could learn and enjoy skateboarding...
