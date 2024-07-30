‘Who’d have thought?’: meet the visionary behind planned Mamelodi sports, education facility

Poelo Mofolo’s bold approach saw minister step in to cut red tape and fast-track process to break ground on EduPark

When Poelo Mofolo opened Mamelodi skate club at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the initial goal was to create a safe space where youngsters could learn and enjoy skateboarding...