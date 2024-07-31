Cape fur seal rabies now endemic, aggression to be met with humane euthanasia
At least 71 people have been bitten or scratched by Cape fur seals since 2021
31 July 2024 - 21:54
Rabies appears to be well-established in the Cape fur seal population, is unlikely to be eradicated and should be considered endemic requiring ongoing management by coastal authorities...
