Home affairs explores ways to reduce its R344m office leasing bill
Embracing digital more would reduce the need for so much physical space
31 July 2024 - 19:14
The department of home affairs is leasing 214 buildings from private owners through the department of public works and infrastructure, at a cost of R343.9m in the financial year ended March 2024...
