‘We are sacrificial lambs as KZN education dept ignores our pleas for safety,’ say unions
The education department received R62bn of the R151bn provincial budget, but safety and security is not at the top of the priorities, say unions
31 July 2024 - 21:55
Teachers' unions say the KwaZulu-Natal education department has ignored calls to protect the safety and security of teachers and pupils...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.