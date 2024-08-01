Employee’s R768,000 capture of home affairs earns her 12 years in prison
The magistrate found the employee may not have been a leader of a syndicate involved in passport fraud, but she was 'no minion' in the process
01 August 2024 - 21:57
A Durban home affairs department employee, who pocketed R768,000 in just under three weeks by processing fraudulent passports for foreigners, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison...
