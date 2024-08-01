Experts recommend independent inquiry into police killing of suspects in KZN

Policing experts believe an independent inquiry into the killing of suspects by police in KwaZulu-Natal could determine if police are within their rights to retaliate and kill alleged violent criminals.

This is in the wake of recent violent killings of suspects in the province with experts saying policing there could be extremely dangerous given the immense number of illegal guns circulating among criminals.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, police commissioner Fannie Masemola reiterated that police are often met with heavy gunfire and that leaves them with no option but to defend themselves and the communities they serve.

This comes a week after police minister Senzo Mchunu announced his militant stance towards violent crimes, warning that shooting a police officer is a “declaration of war”.

“The message is don't fight, don't shoot, and don't be violent against police, they are the only legitimate defence on behalf of the people. We are ready for any criticism if there are failures on our side, we can tackle those,” he told the Sunday Times this week.

In his briefing on Wednesday, Masemola clarified that the police mandate was to bring perpetrators to justice by arresting them, but often in pursuit of arresting them, police are confronted with gunfire.

He said they have listened to the concerns of the experts and communities about the number of suspects that have been shot and killed by police in KZN in recent months.

“On Tuesday evening, our members in KZN were tracing suspects who were linked and wanted in at least 13 cases of business robbery and car hijacking in the Cato Manor and Durban Central policing precinct when they were met with gunfire.

“Five suspects were fatally wounded and fortunately no police officer was injured in the attack,” he said. He added that last week, KZN police shot and killed nine suspects in various incidents.

“In all these incidents, police were met with gunfire and various kinds of high-calibre firearms were seized including automatic rifles. All these suspects were wanted in connection with serious and violent crimes including murders and ATM bombings,” he said.

In the incident in KwaDlangezwa in Empangeni, the three suspects who succumbed to their injuries were wanted and linked to at least 10 cases of murder in the province.

“It is on this note that we urge criminals to surrender themselves when called to do so by police ... when criminals fire with live ammunition, we have no choice but to defend ourselves. With this said, we will continue to use force that is proportional to the threat,” he said.

Independent policing expert Johan Burger said an independent investigation conducted by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was needed to determine whether their actions were justifiable.

He said police have a responsibility to identify and arrest suspects that are involved in serious and violent crimes such as cash-in-transit robberies. He said police are obliged to fight crime as stipulated in the constitution.

“It is a constitutional obligation to do what is necessary to combat crime. That includes identifying and arresting criminals — that is the responsibility of the police.

“The problem for the police now is that these criminals are not going to lie down, and in most of these cases they are not going to hand themselves over simply because the police want to arrest them,” he said.