News

‘You should have foreseen the conflict,’ Land Court tells farmer attempting to evict family

Western Cape farmer barred from turfing family of seven off his property

01 August 2024 - 21:58
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The Land Claims Court sitting in Randburg has thrown out a Western Cape farmer’s application to evict a family that has been living on the property for 44 years. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Man opens fire during eviction operation in Polokwane South Africa
  2. It’s a luxury penthouse or nothing for jobless tenant News
  3. Squatters on military land to get the boot as SANDF wins eviction order South Africa
  4. Cape family ordered to leave rental home in which they were squatting after ... South Africa
  5. Joburg moves to empty and flatten unsafe buildings News

Most read

  1. Home affairs explores ways to reduce its R344m office leasing bill News
  2. Arts school in deep financial trouble, teachers not fully paid News
  3. ‘Who’d have thought?’: meet the visionary behind planned Mamelodi sports, ... News
  4. Gauteng government considering another lifeline for contractor behind delayed ... News
  5. Crime does not pay ... your pension, an employee has found News

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer