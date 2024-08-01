‘You should have foreseen the conflict,’ Land Court tells farmer attempting to evict family
Western Cape farmer barred from turfing family of seven off his property
01 August 2024 - 21:58
The Land Claims Court sitting in Randburg has thrown out a Western Cape farmer’s application to evict a family that has been living on the property for 44 years. ..
