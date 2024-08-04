GodZille on her family, career and regrets

She might have ruffled some feathers with her comments on colonialism and was stern in leading the government of national unity talks after the highly contested 2024 national elections, but Helen Zille, a doting grandmother, says she has a passion to fight for the country which accepted her refugee parents.
During her interview for the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, the DA federal chairperson detailed her influence in establishing the current GNU, her personal life, how she moved from journalism into politics and how she embraced her nickname GodZille.
Raised by parents who were refugees as they fled Germany to evade Nazi rule, she was brought up with firm principles and taught always to defend them, even if they were unpopular.
“My parents were very strongly anti-apartheid and I remember them having a lot of arguments with their friends around it and they did not back down. I admired them for that. I thought it was a good thing to do and I learnt from then to stand up for what you believe in and to stand up for your principles,” she said.
And so she did as one of the journalists who exposed the cover-up of the death of Black Consciousness Movement leader Steve Biko while writing for the Rand Daily Mail.
But standing up for her principles — as taught by her parents — was the reason she resigned from the newspaper after the firing of her editor Allister Sparks.
“The turn for me was when my editor was fired. I was very cross about that. I was really cross.”
Sparks was fired in 1981 as the newspaper was facing financial strain. Major stakeholders moved away from targeting a black readership and instead focused on investing in white readers.
Zille continued at the newspaper as a political correspondent but clashed badly with her new editor and she decided to cut ties. She was later offered the possibility of becoming Cape Times editor, but “that didn’t work out”.
“I didn’t want to go back [to journalism]. So I was very active in my children’s primary school (Grove Primary School in Cape Town) and was on the board of governors and I was the chair of the school governing body.”
But once the government introduced the redeployment scheme which limited SGBs' powers to appoint staff, Zille mobilised 80 schools to challenge it in court, which they won.
At the time, she was still writing about education policy in newspapers, which grabbed the attention of Tony Leon, leader of the-then Democratic Party.
Leon asked her to look at the party’s policy, which she rewrote as “it was not a good policy at all”. This led to her being offered a position in the Western Cape provincial legislature, which she grabbed and went on to become the province’s MEC for education.
GodZille on her family, career and regrets
While the name GodZille is often used in the media, it was actually given to the DA federal chairperson by her own children
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
She might have ruffled some feathers with her comments on colonialism and was stern in leading the government of national unity talks after the highly contested 2024 national elections, but Helen Zille, a doting grandmother, says she has a passion to fight for the country which accepted her refugee parents.
During her interview for the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, the DA federal chairperson detailed her influence in establishing the current GNU, her personal life, how she moved from journalism into politics and how she embraced her nickname GodZille.
Raised by parents who were refugees as they fled Germany to evade Nazi rule, she was brought up with firm principles and taught always to defend them, even if they were unpopular.
“My parents were very strongly anti-apartheid and I remember them having a lot of arguments with their friends around it and they did not back down. I admired them for that. I thought it was a good thing to do and I learnt from then to stand up for what you believe in and to stand up for your principles,” she said.
And so she did as one of the journalists who exposed the cover-up of the death of Black Consciousness Movement leader Steve Biko while writing for the Rand Daily Mail.
But standing up for her principles — as taught by her parents — was the reason she resigned from the newspaper after the firing of her editor Allister Sparks.
“The turn for me was when my editor was fired. I was very cross about that. I was really cross.”
Sparks was fired in 1981 as the newspaper was facing financial strain. Major stakeholders moved away from targeting a black readership and instead focused on investing in white readers.
Zille continued at the newspaper as a political correspondent but clashed badly with her new editor and she decided to cut ties. She was later offered the possibility of becoming Cape Times editor, but “that didn’t work out”.
“I didn’t want to go back [to journalism]. So I was very active in my children’s primary school (Grove Primary School in Cape Town) and was on the board of governors and I was the chair of the school governing body.”
But once the government introduced the redeployment scheme which limited SGBs' powers to appoint staff, Zille mobilised 80 schools to challenge it in court, which they won.
At the time, she was still writing about education policy in newspapers, which grabbed the attention of Tony Leon, leader of the-then Democratic Party.
Leon asked her to look at the party’s policy, which she rewrote as “it was not a good policy at all”. This led to her being offered a position in the Western Cape provincial legislature, which she grabbed and went on to become the province’s MEC for education.
Many defend Zille's KZN 'will not be thrown to the dogs' remarks
Not one to shy away from a fight based on principles, Zille admitted she was not very good at picking her battles.
“Thomas Jefferson said: ‘On matters of style, flow with the current. Matters of principle, stand like a rock.’ You’ve got to work out which are the matters of principles and then you stand like a rock. Many people don’t often understand and see the principle behind the position you are taking — they just see the position.”
Being GodZille, a grandmother and her parenting regrets
As DA leader, she formed friendships with her colleagues who refer to her as ‘Gogs’, short for Gogo. But while the name GodZille is often used in the media — a play on the name given to the fictional Japanese monster — it was actually given to her by her own children.
“The first person who made up that word was my eldest son because I used to make him do his homework and make him do this and that and I would be cross if he didn’t. He used to call me GodZille because I was the strict one in the family and my husband is the gentle one. My boys nicknamed me GodZille — very lovingly, it wasn’t an insult. The name stuck and it got out there. I don’t mind any of the nicknames.
“I have been married for 42 years, very happily. I remember someone introduced me at a big public event and said: ‘This is Helen Zille and all I can say is, I’m glad I’m not married to her.” I hope my husband is glad he is married to me. We stuck it out for 42 years and we have two wonderful children ... one of them has a wonderful wife and two beautiful children. We are a very tight family and we do everything we can to support each other.”
POLL | Is Losi right to defend Zille for holding DA deployees accountable?
But among her regrets, because of her political career as the mayor of Cape Town and leader of the DA, was spending less time with her children.
She instead finds solace and relaxation in being with her grandchildren.
“My biggest joy in life is to be with them, have fun times and to think of fun things to do, to read books and play games with them. We laugh ourselves silly and I write stories with my granddaughter.
“So that is my best thing because I couldn’t often do that with my children and that’s my one regret — that I didn’t spend enough time with my children because of my work. I was working day and night. I had really big jobs. I was the mayor of Cape Town, leading a seven-party coalition and I was the leader of the DA nationally at the same time. Those are two big jobs and my children were young at the time and facing all the challenges of youth. It was not easy. Now it’s a walk in the park in comparison.”
But she has no plans of retiring from politics as she was motivated to make the country safe for children and to fight for real opportunities in the country that had accepted her refugee parents.
“That is what I have been motivated by my whole life — to get South Africa to work. Our parents were refugees. They came to South Africa as refugees and I just wanted to make a place that gave them a home a successful country. I will carry on doing that until I die. I might not be actively involved in politics, but I will carry on in one way or another,” she said.
READ MORE:
‘Inconsistent with the dignity of the judiciary’: DA heads to court over John Hlophe appointment to JSC
DA demands 12 cabinet posts and preference in selection of DGs
We won't be taken hostage over seats on Gauteng executive: Helen Zille
MAKHUDU SEFARA | Had ANC listened to service delivery cries, it wouldn’t have to deal with Helen Zille today
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos