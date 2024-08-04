News

Row over senior appointment in local Brics body

Former deputy mayor believed a two-hour interview and receiving the terms of reference meant she had got the job

04 August 2024 - 21:02 By LWAZI HLANGU

A row has erupted between former eThekwini deputy mayor Fawzia Peer and the Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) of Brics South Africa over her alleged appointment in a senior position...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng government considering another lifeline for contractor behind delayed ... News
  2. Home affairs explores ways to reduce its R344m office leasing bill News
  3. GodZille on her family, career and regrets News
  4. Crime does not pay ... your pension, an employee has found News
  5. ‘You should have foreseen the conflict,’ Land Court tells farmer attempting to ... News

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...