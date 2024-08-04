SA climbers ready to take on world's elite at Olympics
The South African lead climbing team booked their ticket to the Paris games in December by coming first in the men’s and women’s African Olympic trials in Pretoria
04 August 2024 - 21:00
Sport climbing is a relatively new event at the Olympics after making its debut in Tokyo in 2021. African champions Mel Janse van Rensburg and Lauren Mukheibir, who are representing South African climbing at the Paris games, are relative newcomers to this level of competition, but are as ready as they can be...
