Checking work emails on the golf course? Smartphones can land you in the rough
Work-related phone activity was more distracting because it created more 'attention residue' than non-work-related activity
05 August 2024 - 21:29
Responding to work emails and business calls on your smartphone while playing golf may not be so smart — if you want to improve your game...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.