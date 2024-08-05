Kidnapping ‘kingpin’ advocate suggests millionaire businesswoman kidnapped for personal gain

Gen Gopal Govender, who led a team responsible for rescuing Sandra Munsamy, the CFO of the Xmoor Transport family business empire, after she was held captive for 162 days, was in the witness box

The case of a KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman who was kidnapped in May 2019 and held captive for almost six months took a turn on Monday when a defence lawyer speculated “someone stood to gain by the crime”...