Mrs S and teenage daughter told to ‘tighten their belts’ in 12-year divorce war

‘There will be nothing left to fight for by the end’ court tells couple facing R10m legal costs in raging battle

A wealthy couple involved in a raging divorce battle has been harshly criticised by the Johannesburg High Court for fighting “protracted, high-conflict and acrimonious divorce proceedings which have endured over an incredible 12-year period”. ..