The stigma of counselling often leads cops to ignore signs of mental health issues
The police service has introduced Employee Health and Wellness programmes aimed at improving the mental wellbeing of staff
05 August 2024 - 21:30
Police officials who are mainly on the frontline work in a very stressful environment and often find themselves in traumatic situations, but they may avoid seeking professional help because of stigma, experts say. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.