Cogta MEC questions eThekwini’s ‘attitude’ in dealing with ratepayers

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs head is on a mission to meet municipalities over service delivery issues including billing, water and electricity

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Thulasizwe Buthelezi has questioned the “attitude” of eThekwini senior management towards its residents after a breakdown in communication with a ratepayers’ group. ..