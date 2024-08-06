Exploitation of desperately poor migrants from Ethiopia in spotlight
06 August 2024 - 07:30
The recent police raid at a house in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, where 90 undocumented Ethiopian nationals were found living in squalid conditions, has renewed the focus on how desperate job seekers from poor countries find their way into South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.