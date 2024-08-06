Mboro’s grandchildren likely traumatised as he refuses to return them to their grandmother
The pastor’s actions stem from a family dispute over the custody of the children since their mother passed away about three months ago
06 August 2024 - 16:46
The children who were violently taken from Matshidiso Primary School by Pastor Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng and his armed entourage are likely to face trauma and fear from the incident as they are now in the care of their paternal grandmother. His actions could even amount to kidnapping, said an expert...
