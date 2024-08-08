Family linked to custodial dispute with Mboro happy he’ll ‘spend time in jail’
Relatives from two families linked to ugly custody battle that was captured in a now-viral video appear separately in the same court
08 August 2024 - 05:12
A Katlehong family embroiled in an ugly custody battle involving pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng says it hopes the controversial clergyman, whom it accuses of treating people badly, is not granted bail after his matter was postponed for a week...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.