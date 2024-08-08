Gauteng education ordered to re-advertise post after ‘unfairly’ appointing unqualified teacher
Angry teacher proves she was unfairly passed over when principal pushed to promote her unqualified friend
08 August 2024 - 05:14
A Mamelodi English teacher who was passed over for a senior post she applied for when the school principal appointed a friend to the position has succeeded in having the matter declared an unfair labour practice. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.