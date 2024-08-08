News

Gauteng education ordered to re-advertise post after ‘unfairly’ appointing unqualified teacher

Angry teacher proves she was unfairly passed over when principal pushed to promote her unqualified friend

08 August 2024 - 05:14 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A Mamelodi English teacher who was passed over for a senior post she applied for when the school principal appointed a friend to the position has succeeded in having the matter declared an unfair labour practice. ..

