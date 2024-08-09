Home affairs probe could have grave consequences for Adetshina and implicated family members
It is important to emphasise that at this juncture the department’s investigations into the matter are yet to be concluded, says legal expert Kevin Smith
09 August 2024 - 10:46
The conclusion of the home affairs department investigation into the citizenship of Chidimma Adetshina, who withdrew from the Miss SA competition amid damning preliminary findings from the department regarding her legal status, is being eagerly awaited...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.