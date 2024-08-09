'It's been 13 years and my ID number is still blocked': how identity fraud affects the lives of victims
Home affairs officials have been telling Vusi Nkosi for more than a decade his issue will be resolved soon
09 August 2024 - 11:22
Identity theft and fraud rob victims of their livelihoods as it results in home affairs blocking their ID numbers, barring them from accessing bank accounts, submitting tax returns and violating their constitutional rights...
