News

New contractor poised to take on rebuild of overdue Gauteng asbestos school

Spotlight on yet another Gauteng school construction marred by several delays

12 August 2024 - 05:16

It may only be in 2025 when Nancefield primary school will finally be completed and reopened for teaching and learning if all goes to plan...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It's been 13 years and my ID number is still blocked': how identity fraud ... News
  2. Police minister’s ‘confidant’ embroiled in Hawks human trafficking for sex probe News
  3. Home affairs probe could have grave consequences for Adetshina and implicated ... News
  4. How the SAA deal collapsed News
  5. Experts recommend independent inquiry into police killing of suspects in KZN News

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight