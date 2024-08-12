Wedding rings, cars and prized possessions gone in fire which razed historic KZN hotel
Many guests were left with only the pyjamas they were wearing
12 August 2024 - 13:56
Weddings rings, cars, clothing and other possessions were burnt during a devastating runaway veld fire which razed the popular Bushman’s Nek Berg and Trout Resort in Underberg on Friday, leaving many guests with only the pyjamas they were wearing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.